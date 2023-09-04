Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.19 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,206,158 shares of company stock valued at $943,768,640 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

