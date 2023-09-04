Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of EPC opened at $39.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.

Edgewell Personal Care last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. Edgewell Personal Care's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.29.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

