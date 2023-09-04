Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 259 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

LW opened at $97.28 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.