Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 362 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

