Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 567 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,454.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 264,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 257,118 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 207,544 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 105.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,454 shares of company stock worth $14,049,594 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

