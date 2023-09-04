Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 675 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,896,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HWM opened at $49.69 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

