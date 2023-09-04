Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,921,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,423 shares of company stock worth $8,789,447 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

