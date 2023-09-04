Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.73 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

