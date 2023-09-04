Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

