Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 441 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $682,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

