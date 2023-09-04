Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 0.6 %

LKQ opened at $52.87 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.