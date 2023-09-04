Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.53 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

