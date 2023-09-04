Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

