Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.04 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.05.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

