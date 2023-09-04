Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.