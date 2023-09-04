Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,425.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

GLPI stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.