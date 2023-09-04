Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.3 %

RCL stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

