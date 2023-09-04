Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.23 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $586,605.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,506,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,950. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $64.20.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

