Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $911,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.