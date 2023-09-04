Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $933,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in APA were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.