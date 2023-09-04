Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DocuSign by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in DocuSign by 11.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $198,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.