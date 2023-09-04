Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $972,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,736,000 after buying an additional 402,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

