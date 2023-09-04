Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 393.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

