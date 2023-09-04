Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,439 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.