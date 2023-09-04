Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 617 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

