Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

