Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2,008.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $396,208.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,257 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,798 shares of company stock worth $2,472,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

