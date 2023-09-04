Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,669 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Avantor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

