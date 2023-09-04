EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.79.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

EPAM stock opened at $258.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $439.34. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.