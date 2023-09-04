Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.28) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on Ergomed
Ergomed Trading Up 27.2 %
Ergomed Company Profile
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ergomed
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.