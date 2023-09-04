Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.28) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of ERGO stock opened at GBX 1,338.12 ($16.87) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,042.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of £679.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,456.67 and a beta of 0.83. Ergomed has a twelve month low of GBX 895 ($11.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.40).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

