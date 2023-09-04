Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

