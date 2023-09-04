Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 90.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $207.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

