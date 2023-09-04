Ethic Inc. Buys 1,158 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $457.39 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.43.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

