Ethic Inc. Buys 2,478 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $128.48 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

