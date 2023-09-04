Ethic Inc. Buys 35,518 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,518 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of VFC opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

