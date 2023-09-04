Ethic Inc. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in ResMed by 2,341.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $159.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.73 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

