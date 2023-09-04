Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hologic by 55.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

