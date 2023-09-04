Ethic Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 413.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.35 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.