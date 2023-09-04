Ethic Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $157.20 on Monday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.