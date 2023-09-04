Ethic Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $206.38 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

