Ethic Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,982,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,113,000 after acquiring an additional 976,180 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 184,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

