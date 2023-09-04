Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 101.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 663.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.