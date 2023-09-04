Ethic Inc. Purchases 11,163 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $242,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $242,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,497 shares of company stock worth $77,133,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

