Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $188.39 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

