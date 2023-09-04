Ethic Inc. Sells 6,414 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of JD opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

