Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 106.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.5%.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Euronav by 156.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

