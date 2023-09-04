EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

