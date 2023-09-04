ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,874 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $339.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

