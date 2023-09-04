Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $896.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $836.14 and a 200-day moving average of $763.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $915.47.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

