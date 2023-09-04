Fetch.ai Trading 27.5% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $213.04 million and approximately $77.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,501,359 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

